No room for complacency as Dons look to make it five in a row against Bromley

The MK Dons head coach spoke ahead of Saturday’s trip to south London to face Bromley

Paul Warne has urged his side to remain cautious despite their recent winning run as they head to Bromley on Saturday looking for a fifth straight victory in League Two.

Andy Woodman’s side are yet to be toppled at the CopperJax Community Stadium this season, while Dons are yet to be beaten on the road away from Stadium MK.

Though Bromley have just one win in nine, heading into the game on Saturday, Warne said simply showing up in south London and expecting to win will see Dons punished, undoing the good work they have been putting in in recent weeks to get the season back on track after a shaky September.

“I don’t want the lads to feel complacent, that they just have to turn up,” said the Dons boss. “That will crumble any house. But I do want them to feel confident.

“There have been certain things we’ve been going on about, the first goal, trying never to be out-run, basics like that. As long as they continue to do that, we’ll pick up points and get to where we want to go.

“Obviously we’re in it to win games and the lads are in pretty good form. We’ve won a couple of home games and our away form has been pretty consistent. They’re in a good place, and confidence breeds confidence.

“I think they’re pretty confident, and over the course of 46 games you have to be consistent and recently we have been.”

Discussing Woodman’s side, Warne continued: “They’re well-coached, and they’re flexible. They have changed formations recently at half-times in games, and I always think the best teams are ones which are able to change. And they’ve not lost at home yet, there aren’t many teams in our league who can say that.

“We’re trying to prepare the lads for both systems, because whichever way they start, they’re capable of flipping it.

“They’ve got a great talisman up top who scores a lot of goals. They’ve got a physical threat at set-pieces, which nowadays is a compliment. In years gone by it was a bit of an insult for some stupid reason, but it’s a big deal for teams now. They get into your box, and as a fan that’s what you want to see your team doing.

“They’re a fit team, can break at pace and we will have to be at our best to come away with a positive result.”