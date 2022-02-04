No surprise in how fast O’Riley has fit in at Celtic, says Dons boss

Matt O’Riley has made a big impact for Celtic already after leaving MK Dons two weeks ago

A few more eyes from Milton Keynes have been on the Scottish Premiership in the last few weeks following Matt O’Riley’s move north of the border to Celtic but his performances in Glasgow has come as little shock to his former boss.

O’Riley was a key man at Stadium MK in Liam Manning’s Dons side, scoring seven goals in an outstanding first half of the season.

Going straight into Ange Postecoglou’s side, O’Riley has proven to be a big hit at Celtic Park in his three appearances thus far, with wins over Hearts, Dundee United, and fierce rivals Rangers on Wednesday night.

Already earning plaudits in Scotland for his performances and impact in his short time at the club, O’Riley’s performances are of little surprise to Manning, who said he has made the transition from League One to the Scottish Premiership look ease.

“Matt is a really good player, he did really well for us and went with our best wishes,” he said.

“It doesn't surprise me the way he's made the transition. He understands the game, he has some really good qualities.