No surprises for Alexander after MK Dons’ promising start to the season

Although the Graham Alexander era is only two games old, the air of optimism and positivity is dramatically different to where it was just a week ago.

Prior to MK Dons’ swashbuckling 5-3 win over pre-season League Two favourites Wrexham, few looking in from the outside predicted such energetic and at times controlling performance - and perhaps fewer predicted they could back it up with an equally vibrant game against League One opponents Wycombe in the Carabao Cup.

Though Dons exited the competition as the Chairboys scored twice late on at Stadium MK, supporters are feeling more optimistic about the season to come than this time last week.

But the state of mind inside Alexander’s dressing room is not quite as surprised.

“I believe we have good players here with good motivation to win the games,” he said. “The scoreline will have taken a lot of people by surprise though. But the win didn't surprise me.

“I felt we could go there and win, that's what we'd planned for and had worked so hard in pre-season for.

“For the players who were here last season, winning was not the norm for them. The results in pre-season weren't anything special, but I wasn't fussed. I was looking to build a new team. I needed to see improvement in physical output and the tactical side to create success.

“I felt, because we'd had brief periods in those pre-season games when we were on top, had played with intensity but never for a whole game, we saw it from the off against Wrexham.

“The last goal was a press in the 90th minute. It showed me the players are beliving in what we've put in place, and you need results to verify that. It was a really valuable three points but it's a building block in the mindset about what we can achieve.

“All wins are good, it has so many offshoots of positivity in all aspects during the week. It breeds good habits and that's what we want here. But one win does not stop the work.