No time for nerves ahead of Waller's MK Dons derby league debut

The teenager was handed his first league appearance for MK Dons on Saturday

Making your league debut for the club you have played for since you were 12 against their biggest rivals would have been a good reason for the nerves to be bubbling up inside. Charlie Waller though admitted he did not have time for that on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was warming up with the other substitutes at half-time against AFC Wimbledon when he was rushed back to the dressing room to prepare himself to come on. Injury to Luke Offord meant the teen was minutes away from his first taste of senior league football, barely time to take off his tracksuit top, let alone let nerves get the better of him.

“I wasn't really that nervous!” he said. “At half-time, one of the coaches told me I needed to get ready because I might be coming on, I just thought 'oh probably not' but then suddenly, I was coming on, so it was really quick, and maybe that helped! Once I won the first header, I thought I can play here, I don't need to be nervous.

“I'm thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity. I felt quite comfortable, I've known the lads for ages, I've had my time away but since coming back they've all been really good for me. As soon as I came on, they were telling me to do my thing, and it made really easy for me.”

Such was his growing confidence, Waller went on the roam too, surging forwards with the ball from one box to the other, emulating a popular former centre-back the teenager has tried to model his game on.

He continued: “Part of me thought I should go all the way! I heard the crowd roaring me on! It's something I could do more, I can make an impact offensively, and I like to step out a bit like Harry Darling used to when he was here. I liked his game, so maybe one time I'll do it.”

Coming through the academy system in Milton Keynes, Waller is no stranger to the rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon. Having played at youth team level against the Londoners plenty of times, he said he knew well what the game meant to everyone at the club.

“It's a big game, even throughout the academy system, starting out as an U12. It's brought up to be one of the biggest games of the season. It helps too that I've been around this game through the age groups, but a debut against any team I don't mind.”

Waller was not the only one making his debut for Dons in defence though. At the other end of the age spectrum, 34-year-old Nathan Thompson made a brilliant start to life at Stadium MK after his move from Stevenage on Friday, and his experience gave Waller the confidence to play his game in the high-pressure atmosphere.

Waller said: “He was excellent, the perfect person to have alongside me. In my previous games, I've played with Dean Lewington and Anthony Stewart, so having that experience is handy for me, but he was excellent on his debut.”