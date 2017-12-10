Search

Nombe has 'a big future' in football

Sam Nombe
Robbie Neilson poured praise on Dons teenager Sam Nombe after another impressive display on Saturday.

Nombe came on after 55 minutes against Shrewsbury, and played a role almost immediately in helping tee up Peter Pawlett to score the opener in the 1-1 draw.

Having impressed his manager regularly with his substitute appearances this season, Neilson said the youngster has a big future in the game.

He said: "It's part of the MK Dons way - to give young MK lads a chance. Sam has been great in training and U23s, and when he gets his chance in the first team,he takes it.

"He works hard, was unlucky not to get a goal but he has a real belief in himself. He has a big future in the game."