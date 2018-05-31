Nombe hopes for a breakthrough season after penning new deal

Striker Sam Nombe hopes to make more of an impact on the first team after signing a new two-year contract.

The 19-year-old made 12 appearances last season and was tipped for big things by former boss Robbie Neilson. He was sent to Oxford City on loan by Dan Micciche before being recalled by Keith Millen at the end of the campaign.

Sam Nombe scored a penalty in the shootout against Stevenage

Dons had taken up their 12-month option to retain the front man for the next season, but have moved to keep him for a longer period.

His appearances were mostly from the substitute's bench, but with a new contract, new manager incoming and a season in League 2, Nombe hopes to become more of a feature.

"MK Dons means a lot to me, it’s helped me develop so much. As a youngster I wasn’t always the greatest but now I feel like I’m taking everything in my stride and hopefully I can breakthrough next season.

"I look back on this season as a stepping stone, I’m going to set my targets quite high next season and try push myself to be even better than I was last year.

"I’m pleased. To get your first professional contract is fantastic but to get your second, at a club I’ve been at for so long is great - I’m happy to be here.

"You see so many great young players come through all over the country and to be able to be part of that experience here is great.

"It’s great to work alongside my mates as I’ve created such a bond with them and it’s always an experience to play alongside them because I’m very close with them and I’m happy to go through this experience with them."