Nombe will train with Dons during Oxford City loan

Striker Sam Nombe will continue to train with the MK Dons first team, even though he is on loan to Oxford City until January.

The 20-year-old made his second debut for City last night (Wednesday), having spent time on loan at Marsh Lane last season too, after his latest loan spell was announced.

With Chuks Aneke, Kieran Agard, Rhys Healey and Robbie Simpson ahead of him in the pecking order at Dons, Paul Tisdale was keen to give the youngster time on the pitch, and felt a loan spell would be the best way of getting him game time. However, with City being a part-time side, Nombe will continue to train with Dons during the week.

"He's not playing regularly in the first team," explained Tisdale. "He's good young player, but there's nothing like playing matches. It's a high-quality problem to have as a manager – we've got a large squad, probably more than ordinarily have, but that's the legacy of the change of management and contracts. But a result of that, some players miss out on game-time. Sam is one of those – he's a talented player with potential. He's gone to Oxford to get game time, but he will train with us during the week, but he will keep his development going.

"I wouldn't say it is set in stone to keep the same team, but it works that way a lot of the time. The performances have been good and we've got some rhythm. Young strikers still have something to prove, are still developing their game. They're not the finished article yet but playing games will help."