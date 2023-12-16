Norman 'a bit disappointed' despite Dons climbing back into the top half
The defender felt MK Dons could have made life easier for themselves against Forest Green on Saturday
Cameron Norman admitted there was a twinge of disappointment in the MK Dons dressing room after their 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
With the hard work done in the first-half, thanks to goals from Max Dean and Jack Payne, Dons did little to threaten Luke Daniels' goal in the second, putting in a more defensive display as the visitors tried to force a lifeline at Stadium MK.
Routine though it was as Dons extended their unbeaten run to six in League Two, climbing back into the top half again with it, Norman said the side wanted it to be more comfortable come the end.
"I think we came off at the end a bit disappointed. There was nothing really to be disappointed about - we won - but we lost control a bit in the second-half. But it's a clean sheet and a victory," he said.
"It was a really strong first-half, and we were really happy with a lot of it. There was plenty for us to improve of course, but it was really solid, and getting two goals helped. We could have had more too.
"(Forest Green) came out and gave it everything, and we expected that after the first-half. They changed the way they played and put more attacking players on the pitch, which tried to force us back. We then had to go a bit longer.
"We have to learn to sustain our control a little bit more, be a bit smarter in the way we go about things. We have to adapt to what different opposition throw at us. In the first-half, we felt comfortable and had that worked out, maybe we have to adapt quicker in second-halves."