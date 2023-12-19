Norman feels like he is adapting to his new position in MK Dons' defence

The shift to centre-back was a new one for MK Dons defender Cameron Norman

Cameron Norman

Adapting to a new position recently took Cameron Norman a bit longer than he expected, the defender admitted.

Having progressed through his career as a right-back, the 27-year-old recently made the shift to centre-back in Mike Williamson’s new system at MK Dons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining in the summer from Newport County, Norman spent much of the early part of the season as an attacking full-back – a role which, at Stadium MK, sees the player deployed more in the final third than in the defensive regions.

It was the trip back to his former club though which saw Norman shifted inside to the right of the back three. There, his role remains to be on the front foot in a way, but while his offensive attributes were primarily on display in his former position, the new position demands more of his defensive capabilities.

That, he admitted to the Citizen after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers), was something which initially took a little getting used to.

“I have to take pride in different things now, and that means the defensive side more. I'll play where the gaffer tells me, I'll give it everything,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's something I've spoken to the manager about, and he trusts me in that position. Honestly, it's a different position for me, from doing things in the final third now it's a more defensive role.

“As the games have gone on, I've felt more comfortable, I've been able to put my spin on the role, and I take great pride in getting the clean sheet.

“I pride myself on my honesty. I wasn't happy with the last game here, I am open about that. We've got a good range of ages here, and I've got to take on the responsibility and not shy away from it.

“I'm big enough and old enough to be honest when I'm happy with my performances or not. I put the team first, that's who I am.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forming a fast bond with the likes of Alex Gilbey and Max Dean since his arrival at the club in the summer, Norman said the team are all getting onto the same page.