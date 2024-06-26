Norman leaves MK Dons to make Tranmere Rovers switch
Defender Cameron Norman has made the switch from MK Dons to fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old full-back departs Stadium MK after just a year, having signed last summer from Newport County. Norman made 43 appearances, but found starts harder to come by as the season progressed, with loanee Kyran Lofthouse establishing himself in the side in the second-half of the campaign.
Nigel Adkins’ side finished 16th in League Two last season, but are looking to mount a more significant challenge next season, and have moved to sign Norman.
“My time at @MKDonsFC has come to an end,” he said on social media. “Thank you to all the staff, my teammates and the fans, I wish the club and everyone involved all the best for the upcoming season and beyond.”
In his first interview with Tranmere, he added: “I'm really excited to get going. It's a big club, with big ambitions and I'm excited to be a part of it.
“As soon as I heard of the club's interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. It only strengthened when I spoke with the manager.
“I've played at Prenton Park a few times, and I know the intensity you need to play here as an away player, and to be able to harness that as a home player is something I'm looking forward to.”
