It has been a long time coming for MK Dons Women

A second-half strike from Cheyanna Norman secured what could be a vital victory for MK Dons Women on Sunday, beating Actonians 1-0 to claim their first league win in over a year.

Norman finished from close range after Actonians keeper Elisa Dogor spilt the ball in wet conditions into the path of the striker who neatly stuck it home.

Stephen Healey’s side had to face a late onslaught from the hosts, but keeper Jamie-Lee Bamford and the back line held firm to keep a vital clean sheet and most importantly the three points.

It has been a torrid year for the women’s team, picking up just a point last season and starting this campaign with three defeats on the spin.

The win, according to Healey, is the culmination of a lot of hard work behind the scenes at Stadium MK, and is a testament to the players who have not let the tough times break their resolve.

“I’m delighted, elated for the girls and for the club,” said the head coach. “I’ve come in in difficult circumstances and there are a lot of people who have not shied away from the challenge. There have been some dark times, but for them to stick through it I’m just so delighted.

“The work they’re putting in every week, the stuff going on behind the scenes is brilliant, the environment we’re creating just gets better every week. For me, all the hurt and pain they have gone through, today is for them.

“By no stretch of the imagination are we the finished product yet, but we still have a lot of work to do. I don’t think we got as much of a foothold in the second-half as we did in the first, but that’s also down to Actonians changing their game plan.

“Sometimes you need lady luck, and she was on our side today.”

Goal-scorer Norman added: “I feel great, I’m buzzing. We needed a win and I’m so pleased we got it. I believe in the team, we’re all working hard and this win should help us get going.

“Everyone has their own strengths that we’re all working on, and I think it showed today.”