Norwich City loanee Josh Martin hit the bar at the death in MK Dons’ lively 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town

Josh Martin would have made himself a hero at his parent club Norwich City had his stoppage time strike won it for MK Dons against Canaries’ rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, making his third substitute appearance since joining on loan from Carrow Road, was put through on goal by Scott Twine at the death with the game locked at 2-2, but his fierce strike hit the bar - the third time the woodwork was struck in a thrilling encounter with the Tractor Boys.

Dons’ head coach Liam Manning said he spoke to Martin prior to the game, and said he felt the youngster’s ties with Norwich would help him make an impact coming on at Portman Road, but it just wasn’t to be.

He said: “We spoke to Josh before the game and I told him I felt he would come on and make an impact, especially with the Norwich-Ipswich rivalry. It was almost written before the game starts. He came on and made a really good impact. He's chomping to get going.