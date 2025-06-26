The window looks like it will be another busy one at Stadium MK

Paul Warne’s work on chopping and changing MK Dons’ playing squad is by no means over this summer as he expects more ins and outs before kick-off in August.

With four through the door already, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Gethin Jones and Aaron Collins, Dons have made a big impression on the transfer market.

The squad though remains bloated, and with the head coach eager to bring in fresh recruits over the coming weeks, exits will also be on the agenda as he looks to thin things out.

“Not all of the players will stay here,” Warne told the Citizen. “When new players come in, others go out. If they train well, play well, they will stay. But if they don’t, and an opportunity comes for them, we’ll have to look at it.

“It’s not easy because players are brought to the club for a reason. I can see the part they all play, but I really like other players who might be at other clubs who might be better. Footballers don’t stay, unless you’re Lewie!

“Lads always say they want honesty, and so far no-one has knocked on my door wanting to go elsewhere.”

He continued: “You can’t run a positive culture with 30 players, because at least 12 of them will be unhappy. Those 12 will recruit another three or four and then the dressing room is in a bad place. You need competition, but you need realistic competition. Some players will leave, that’s just the natural order.

“The awkward conversations come when more players arrive. Players get it though, they know pecking orders.”

“We’ve not finished our business”

With the side heading to Spain next week for a pre-season training camp, Warne does not predict any further additions in the immediate future.

That being said though, the head coach does have his eye on several more captures.

He said: “We’ve not finished our business, we’ve strengthened but we’ve more to bring in. If we can sign as well as others do in the league, we’ll give ourselves a really good chance.

“I have to make this team as good as it can be and if I can improve a department, why would I not?

“We need more goals from midfield, we need a much bigger threat from set-pieces, be it players who can attack the ball or deliver the ball. And I think we need more pace and aggression in the team. Whether that’s a left-back, centre-back, a six, an eight, but we’re focusing on getting pace and goals in the team.”