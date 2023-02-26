“Not many of us have had weeks like that”: Cumming on Dons’ tough run

Keeper Jamie Cumming admitted the last three games have been tough to endure as MK Dons suffered a third consecutive defeat on Saturday.

The 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town was the lightest loss of them all, having conceded five in each of the previous games against Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, Dons knew coming through this run of fixtures - all against teams in the top three - would be hard to get anything from.

But the heavy losses at the University of Bolton Stadium and Hillsborough dented morale and team-spirit, Cumming said, and though the defeat to Ipswich yesterday showed signs of improvement, he admitted it was still tough to take.

“It has been tough, not many of us have had weeks like that,” said the Chelsea loanee. “I certainly haven’t conceded ten goals in a week before, it’s not something you want and it was tough to take. We were too easy to score against.

“Today, we showed signs of improvement but we have to be more clinical at the top end of the pitch.”

“It was a frustrating game,” he continued. “If we took those chances early on, it might have looked different but ultimately we didn't.

“Good teams punish you, and we found that out in the last three games. Compared to the last two games though, the performance was better and there are positives we can take going forward.

