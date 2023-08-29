“Nothing to report” despite Dons being linked with Charlton midfielder

There is still no movement from MK Dons in the transfer window despite rumours linking them with a move for Charlton’s Jack Payne.

The 27-year-old has been reported as a target for Graham Alexander, having made 14 goal contributions since his move from Swindon Town last summer.

Dons could do with a creative midfield outlet, which Payne appears to fit the mould nicely, as they look to add several players before the close of play on Friday night.

Supporters have already been looking at the County Ground and seeing Dons loanee Dan Kemp, playing in a similar position, making a huge impact with four goals and three assists already this season for Payne’s former club.

But while the rumours are circling regarding Payne, assistant head coach Chris Lucketti said there is nothing concrete happening as yet at Stadium MK with regards to incoming signings.

“There's nothing to say at the moment, nothing to report but not for the want of trying,” he said.

Ideal world

Chris Lucketti said he hopes Dons have their business wrapped up early. Pic: Jane Russell

Dons will depart for Crewe Alexandra on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s match at Gresty Road, but before the 11pm transfer deadline.

Lucketti said he hoped Dons would have their business done and dusted before he and head coach Alexander would be boarding the coach but predicts things will go right to the wire on Friday night.

He said: “In an ideal world, we'd like to be organised and settled before we set off, but we know how the deadline works, and it wouldn't surprise me if something goes right to the deadline. We've seen it plenty of times at our previous clubs, and it happens all the time.