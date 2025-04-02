Live

Notts County 1-0 MK Dons - MCGoldrick nets a screamer to open the scoring

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 20:49 BST
JPI
MK Dons are in League Two action this evening, taking on Notts County.

Get the latest from Meadow Lane.

Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:03 BST

62 mins: First sub

Orsi makes way for Hogan

21:01 BST

60 mins: Corner

Played into the box! Progress!

It’s headed away by Matty Platt but still

20:57 BST

55 mins: GOAL - County double their lead

Poor defending from Joe Tomlinson there. The ball is fizzed across by Jarvis, but Tomlinson just stands there waiting for it to come to him, Tsaroulla has better ideas though, beating him to it before lashing it home

20:54 BST

53 mins: Booked

Matt Palmer booked for a foul on Lemonheigh-Evans in the middle of the park

20:53 BST

51 mins: Saved

Dons are looking susceptible after conceding, Tsaroulla has a go from range but Trueman is able to catch it out the sky

20:48 BST

47 mins: GOAL - McGoldrick opens the scoring

What a hit from McGoldrick, edge of the box, left-footed into the top corner.

Notts County lead 1-0

20:47 BST

Second-half

Back underway

20:32 BST

Half-time: Notts County 0-0 MK Dons

A pretty nothingy half from both sides, to be honest.

One real chance of note, McGoldrick flicking an effort straight at Trueman, but other than that...

20:30 BST

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

20:23 BST

38 mins: Reluctant

Every time Dons look as though they can counter, they look like they want to turn back and patiently build up instead. Be it confidence, be it tactical, it’s so disappointing to watch.

20:18 BST

34 mins: Booked

Thompson-Sommers into the book for a foul on Palmer

20:18 BST

33 mins: Good move

Neat football from Dons, Crowley and Nemane combine for the latter to cross but County clear the cross

20:15 BST

30 mins: Into the wall

McGoldrick with the free-kick, but he hammers it into the wall

20:14 BST

29 mins: Free-kick

Thompson-Sommers downs Bedeau right on the edge of the box after Nemane dragged play up the other end, but was dispossessed by the County defender

20:04 BST

20 mins: Wide

Decent move from Dons, breaking up the left with Gilbey, who feeds it to Lemonheigh-Evans to have a go left footed, but he drags it well wide

20:03 BST

18 mins: Chance

Good from Maguire to get himself just in front of McGoldrick to prevent the striker from converting Grant’s cross

19:57 BST

12 mins: Chance

Poor pass from County keeper Slocombe, Crowley picks up, crosses to Gilbey but it’s over his head

19:56 BST

10 mins: Uneventful

While County have had a lot of the ball, there’s not been an awful lot going on with it. Neither side have had a chance, Dons starting to get a few more touches, but as yet, none of the keepers have touched it

