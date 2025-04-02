Notts County 1-0 MK Dons - MCGoldrick nets a screamer to open the scoring
Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE
62 mins: First sub
Orsi makes way for Hogan
60 mins: Corner
Played into the box! Progress!
It’s headed away by Matty Platt but still
55 mins: GOAL - County double their lead
Poor defending from Joe Tomlinson there. The ball is fizzed across by Jarvis, but Tomlinson just stands there waiting for it to come to him, Tsaroulla has better ideas though, beating him to it before lashing it home
53 mins: Booked
Matt Palmer booked for a foul on Lemonheigh-Evans in the middle of the park
51 mins: Saved
Dons are looking susceptible after conceding, Tsaroulla has a go from range but Trueman is able to catch it out the sky
47 mins: GOAL - McGoldrick opens the scoring
What a hit from McGoldrick, edge of the box, left-footed into the top corner.
Notts County lead 1-0
Second-half
Back underway
Half-time: Notts County 0-0 MK Dons
A pretty nothingy half from both sides, to be honest.
One real chance of note, McGoldrick flicking an effort straight at Trueman, but other than that...
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
38 mins: Reluctant
Every time Dons look as though they can counter, they look like they want to turn back and patiently build up instead. Be it confidence, be it tactical, it’s so disappointing to watch.
34 mins: Booked
Thompson-Sommers into the book for a foul on Palmer
33 mins: Good move
Neat football from Dons, Crowley and Nemane combine for the latter to cross but County clear the cross
30 mins: Into the wall
McGoldrick with the free-kick, but he hammers it into the wall
29 mins: Free-kick
Thompson-Sommers downs Bedeau right on the edge of the box after Nemane dragged play up the other end, but was dispossessed by the County defender
20 mins: Wide
Decent move from Dons, breaking up the left with Gilbey, who feeds it to Lemonheigh-Evans to have a go left footed, but he drags it well wide
18 mins: Chance
Good from Maguire to get himself just in front of McGoldrick to prevent the striker from converting Grant’s cross
12 mins: Chance
Poor pass from County keeper Slocombe, Crowley picks up, crosses to Gilbey but it’s over his head
10 mins: Uneventful
While County have had a lot of the ball, there’s not been an awful lot going on with it. Neither side have had a chance, Dons starting to get a few more touches, but as yet, none of the keepers have touched it
