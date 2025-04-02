Notts County 3-0 MK Dons - Dons beaten again as misery continues
Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Notts County 3-0 MK Dons
It feels like it’s going from bad to worse.
Another one down.
93 mins: Wide
The County fans loved that as Crowley fires low and harmlessly wide
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
87 mins: Booked
Edwards booked for a foul on Crowley, which the home fans loved
80 mins: Booked
Gilbey into the book for a rash one on Abbott
Today’s attendance: 8,920 (265 away)
Macari coming off, replaced by Zak Johnson
Jack Hinchy also coming on for David McGoldrick
75 mins: GOAL - County make it three
Another cracker from County, Jarvis with a beauty from the edge of the box. He’s got so much time to bring it under control, cut onto his right foot and bent it home.
It’s 3-0.
Leko replaces Thompson-Sommers for Dons.
Traore replaces Grant
Gordon replaces Tsaroulla
Edwards comes on for Whitaker
68 mins: Over the bar
A cross into the box from Tomlinson is over everyone, it falls for Offord on the edge of the box though, he lashes at it and it sails well over
62 mins: First sub
Orsi makes way for Hogan
60 mins: Corner
Played into the box! Progress!
It’s headed away by Matty Platt but still
55 mins: GOAL - County double their lead
Poor defending from Joe Tomlinson there. The ball is fizzed across by Jarvis, but Tomlinson just stands there waiting for it to come to him, Tsaroulla has better ideas though, beating him to it before lashing it home
53 mins: Booked
Matt Palmer booked for a foul on Lemonheigh-Evans in the middle of the park
51 mins: Saved
Dons are looking susceptible after conceding, Tsaroulla has a go from range but Trueman is able to catch it out the sky
47 mins: GOAL - McGoldrick opens the scoring
What a hit from McGoldrick, edge of the box, left-footed into the top corner.
Notts County lead 1-0
Second-half
Back underway
Half-time: Notts County 0-0 MK Dons
A pretty nothingy half from both sides, to be honest.
One real chance of note, McGoldrick flicking an effort straight at Trueman, but other than that...
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
38 mins: Reluctant
Every time Dons look as though they can counter, they look like they want to turn back and patiently build up instead. Be it confidence, be it tactical, it’s so disappointing to watch.
