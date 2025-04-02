Live

Notts County 3-0 MK Dons - Dons beaten again as misery continues

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 21:36 BST
MK Dons are in League Two action this evening, taking on Notts County.

Get the latest from Meadow Lane.

Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:36 BST

Full-time: Notts County 3-0 MK Dons

It feels like it’s going from bad to worse.

Another one down.

21:34 BST

93 mins: Wide

The County fans loved that as Crowley fires low and harmlessly wide

21:31 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

21:29 BST

87 mins: Booked

Edwards booked for a foul on Crowley, which the home fans loved

21:22 BST

80 mins: Booked

Gilbey into the book for a rash one on Abbott

Today’s attendance: 8,920 (265 away)

21:20 BST

Macari coming off, replaced by Zak Johnson

Jack Hinchy also coming on for David McGoldrick

21:17 BST

75 mins: GOAL - County make it three

Another cracker from County, Jarvis with a beauty from the edge of the box. He’s got so much time to bring it under control, cut onto his right foot and bent it home.

It’s 3-0.

Leko replaces Thompson-Sommers for Dons.

Traore replaces Grant

Gordon replaces Tsaroulla

Edwards comes on for Whitaker

21:09 BST

68 mins: Over the bar

A cross into the box from Tomlinson is over everyone, it falls for Offord on the edge of the box though, he lashes at it and it sails well over

21:03 BST

62 mins: First sub

Orsi makes way for Hogan

21:01 BST

60 mins: Corner

Played into the box! Progress!

It’s headed away by Matty Platt but still

20:57 BST

55 mins: GOAL - County double their lead

Poor defending from Joe Tomlinson there. The ball is fizzed across by Jarvis, but Tomlinson just stands there waiting for it to come to him, Tsaroulla has better ideas though, beating him to it before lashing it home

20:54 BST

53 mins: Booked

Matt Palmer booked for a foul on Lemonheigh-Evans in the middle of the park

20:53 BST

51 mins: Saved

Dons are looking susceptible after conceding, Tsaroulla has a go from range but Trueman is able to catch it out the sky

20:48 BST

47 mins: GOAL - McGoldrick opens the scoring

What a hit from McGoldrick, edge of the box, left-footed into the top corner.

Notts County lead 1-0

20:47 BST

Second-half

Back underway

20:32 BST

Half-time: Notts County 0-0 MK Dons

A pretty nothingy half from both sides, to be honest.

One real chance of note, McGoldrick flicking an effort straight at Trueman, but other than that...

20:30 BST

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

20:23 BST

38 mins: Reluctant

Every time Dons look as though they can counter, they look like they want to turn back and patiently build up instead. Be it confidence, be it tactical, it’s so disappointing to watch.

