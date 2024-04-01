Notts County 3-3 MK Dons: It ends all square at Meadow Lane
Get the latest from the game
Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Notts County 3-3 MK Dons
County come close in the dying embers there but McGoldrick doesn't gamble on Langstaff's cross.
But that's that. A bizarre game, and dropped points for Dons.
90+1 mins: GOAL - Nemane equalises for County
A simple ball fired across the six-yard box, Nemane left at the back post to fire in the equaliser for County
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
In the picture: Harrison at the double
The Welshman bags his second goal of the afternoon to give Dons the lead
88 mins: Williams comes on
MJ Williams replaces Jack Payne as Notts County line-up a free-kick right on the edge of the box
84 mins: GOAL! Harrison nets again!
A brilliant effort from the Welshman as he gives MK Dons the lead with his second!
He bends his run brilliantly, he races a good 30 yards then lifts a deft flick over keeper Ashby-Hammond to make it 3-2!
81 mins: Changes for County
Attendance: 10,439 (1,168)
More subs for County as David McGoldrick and Jodi Jones - who's significant other just had a baby overnight - are on for Jatta and Chicksen
78 mins: Harrison misjudges his header
Robson's cross was not quite as swift as the Welshman thought, he heads it on his way down after the jump, and it's harmlessly wide
76 mins: Tezgel forces a save
Gets a little lucky there does Tezgel as he lets two County players stumble over the ball, he slides in Harrison, who pulls it back for him, his strike into the ground though it gathered by keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond
In the picture: Harrison draws Dons level
An important goal for Ellis Harrison (aren't they always?) as he fired in to equalise for MK Dons against Notts County