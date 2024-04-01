Live

Notts County 3-3 MK Dons: It ends all square at Meadow Lane

MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon to take on Notts County at Meadow Lane
By Toby Lock
Published 1st Apr 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 16:59 BST

Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:59 BST

FULL TIME: Notts County 3-3 MK Dons

County come close in the dying embers there but McGoldrick doesn't gamble on Langstaff's cross.

But that's that. A bizarre game, and dropped points for Dons.

16:53 BST

90+1 mins: GOAL - Nemane equalises for County

A simple ball fired across the six-yard box, Nemane left at the back post to fire in the equaliser for County

16:52 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

16:52 BST

In the picture: Harrison at the double

Ellis Harrison's sixth goal of the season gives Dons the lead at Notts CountyEllis Harrison's sixth goal of the season gives Dons the lead at Notts County
The Welshman bags his second goal of the afternoon to give Dons the lead

16:49 BST

88 mins: Williams comes on

MJ Williams replaces Jack Payne as Notts County line-up a free-kick right on the edge of the box

16:46 BST

84 mins: GOAL! Harrison nets again!

A brilliant effort from the Welshman as he gives MK Dons the lead with his second!

He bends his run brilliantly, he races a good 30 yards then lifts a deft flick over keeper Ashby-Hammond to make it 3-2!

16:42 BST

81 mins: Changes for County

Attendance: 10,439 (1,168)

More subs for County as David McGoldrick and Jodi Jones - who's significant other just had a baby overnight - are on for Jatta and Chicksen

16:40 BST

78 mins: Harrison misjudges his header

Robson's cross was not quite as swift as the Welshman thought, he heads it on his way down after the jump, and it's harmlessly wide

16:38 BST

76 mins: Tezgel forces a save

Gets a little lucky there does Tezgel as he lets two County players stumble over the ball, he slides in Harrison, who pulls it back for him, his strike into the ground though it gathered by keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond

16:36 BST

In the picture: Harrison draws Dons level

Ellis Harrison celebrates with Stephen Wearne after Dons drew level at 2-2Ellis Harrison celebrates with Stephen Wearne after Dons drew level at 2-2
An important goal for Ellis Harrison (aren't they always?) as he fired in to equalise for MK Dons against Notts County

