Notts County vs MK Dons - Build-up from Meadow Lane

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:27 BST
JPI
MK Dons are in League Two action this evening, taking on Notts County.

Get the latest from Meadow Lane.

Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE

19:08 BST

Familiar face

Conor GrantConor Grant
Conor Grant | Getty Images

Former MK Dons midfielder Conor Grant lines up for Notts County tonight. The Irishman made 52 appearances in two seasons at Stadium MK before swapping Stadium MK for Meadow Lane in the summer

18:56 BST

Kelly's reception

Liam Kelly misses out today, named amongst the substitutes, but he was jeered off the home fans on Saturday.

Here’s what Ben Gladwin had to say about it on Saturday

18:38 BST

MK Dons team news

Kane Thompson-SommersKane Thompson-Sommers
Kane Thompson-Sommers | Jane Russell

One change for Dons this evening as Kane Thompson-Sommers comes into the side for the first time since January 21, replacing Liam Kelly

MK Dons: Trueman, Offord, Sanders, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Thompson-Sommers, Crowley, Gilbey, Orsi

Subs: MacGillivray, Leko, Kelly, O’Reilly, Hogan, Tripp, Waller

18:45 BST

Notts County's side to face MK Dons

17:49 BST

Pre-match odds

Notts County vs MK Dons - provided by Betfair

Notts County - 4/6

Draw - 14/5

MK Dons - 14/5

17:29 BST

Our match guide

17:27 BST

A look around the ground

