Notts County vs MK Dons - Build-up from Meadow Lane
Get the latest from Meadow Lane.
Notts County vs MK Dons - LIVE
Familiar face
Former MK Dons midfielder Conor Grant lines up for Notts County tonight. The Irishman made 52 appearances in two seasons at Stadium MK before swapping Stadium MK for Meadow Lane in the summer
Kelly's reception
Liam Kelly misses out today, named amongst the substitutes, but he was jeered off the home fans on Saturday.
Here’s what Ben Gladwin had to say about it on Saturday
MK Dons team news
One change for Dons this evening as Kane Thompson-Sommers comes into the side for the first time since January 21, replacing Liam Kelly
MK Dons: Trueman, Offord, Sanders, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Thompson-Sommers, Crowley, Gilbey, Orsi
Subs: MacGillivray, Leko, Kelly, O’Reilly, Hogan, Tripp, Waller
Notts County's side to face MK Dons
Pre-match odds
Notts County vs MK Dons - provided by Betfair
Notts County - 4/6
Draw - 14/5
MK Dons - 14/5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.