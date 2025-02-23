Offord calls for unity as MK Dons' season risks petering out

Luke Offord | Jane Russell

The former Crewe Alexandra skipper spoke after MK Dons’ defeat to Bradford City

Defender Luke Offord hopes it is only a matter of time before MK Dons find some form again, but admits the season is close to petering out.

Dons were beaten for a tenth time in 15 games on Saturday, going down 2-0 to promotion-chasing Bradford City at Valley Parade to drop to 17th in League Two - now 13 points from the play-off spots and the same distance to the relegation zone after a miserable three-month spell for the club.

Speaking last week, head coach Scott Lindsey pleaded for time and patience as he looks to get Dons out of their current rut, and Offord, who came within a game of promotion from the division last season with Crewe Alexandra, said he feels the side are close to getting on the same wavelength again.

“It's just a matter of time,” he said. “If we don't stay together, the season will just peter out. We have to have a positive week, we've got to get some working relationships on the pitch too. The majority of this squad will be at the club next season whatever league we're in, so we have to get it right.

“We've got to stay positive, got to keep together. The manager and his coaches cannot work any harder, they'll get it right. We've had a transition, loads of players in and out, the manager has got his players in now and we've had some injuries. We have to be patient but we have to start winning.

“We need to pick up some wins now. It doesn't need to look pretty, it doesn't matter how we win, but we've got to win.”

Some of the 300+ travelling supporters at Valley Parade on Saturday voiced their anger and frustration at the players after the full-time whistle in West Yorkshire, and Offord said he and the rest of the Dons dressing room share the same emotions as those in the stands.

He continued: “I understand the fans' frustration, we're a massive team in this league and we shouldn't be where we are. It's tough for them to travel all this way and we've lost again, but we'll turn it around, I know we will.

“I don't want to make excuses, but successful teams in this league have consistency, they have been together for a long time, they've got a bond and a connection. It takes time. You can't have 15 players come in, then another eight and expect it to click. You need to build those relationships.”