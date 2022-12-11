O’Hora admits he is running out of answers after another Dons loss

A despondent Warren O’Hora admitted he is running out of answers after another MK Donshome defeat on Saturday.

His goal on 51 minutes gave Dons the lead at Stadium MK when he turned home Jack Tucker’s nod-down. But after missing a host of chances to extend their lead, Fleetwood struck back through Carl Johnston before Daniel Batty’s last minute screamer secured the points for Scott Brown’s side.

The result saw Dons drop to 23rd in League One, and O’Hora was left scratching his head for answers.

“It’s been tough finding answers to the questions for the last two or three months,” said the captain. “We performed well until the goal and then didn't show enough conviction to keep going and score more.

“It comes down to both boxes again, we need to defend the box better, and just weren't good enough.

“It's horrible, the worst feeling in the world. The emotion behind it is horrible, you can't really explain it. We're 1-0 up, should have been ahead earlier and even further ahead too. But that's football, that's how it goes. It's black and white - we have to defend better and score more goals.

“I know I sound like a broken record but we have to stick together, there's no other way for us to get out of it.

