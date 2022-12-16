O’Hora has confidence in recruitment process to find Manning’s successor

Warren O’Hora has full faith in the recruitment process in finding a successor to Liam Manning at MK Dons.

While Steve Morison and Dean Holden have been reduced to 4/1 to take over by bookmakers, neither are thought to be close to taking over.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting has been charged with the search, and O’Hora feels his previous experience of finding Manning in the Belgian second tier should instill confidence.

“We need a new manager, and we'll get one, we trust in the club to get someone who will suit us and suit our style,” said the Irishman.

“They won't panic and hire someone who won't suit us, because we don't have the players to just lump it - we tried it against Bristol Rovers and that was awful. It has nothing to do with the manager that night, that was something we did on the pitch.”

When asked what the biggest issue facing the new coach, O’Hora said the mindset and the actions of the players on the pitch have to change first and foremost, and that has little to do with who is stood in the dugout.

He said: “Our mentality has to change, we have to start games faster.”

“When we step onto the pitch, it's on us. No matter who the manager is, they can do little from the sidelines but screaming and shouting. What needs to change is us taking responsibility of where we're at, we need everyone to chip in.

