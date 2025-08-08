O'Hora helped convince Ekpiteta on MK Dons move

Warren O'Hora | Getty Images

The ex-Dons defender helped convince the new signing Milton Keynes was right for him

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former captain Warren O’Hora helped sell MK Dons to new signing Marvin Ekpiteta.

The 29-year-old centre-back swapped Hibernian for Dons on Friday to become Paul Warne’s eighth signing of the summer. Ekpiteta, like O’Hora, made the move to Edinburgh last summer but has come back across the border to get back to playing regular football again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irishman O’Hora spent four years at Stadium MK after an initial loan move from Brighton was made permanent, and he amassed 160 appearances for Dons before joining Hibs on a free transfer last summer.

The duo played alongside each other 17 times for the Easter Road club last season, and after Dons made their approach for Ekpiteta, O’Hora was quick to convince him of a move.

“I had a few chats with ​Warren about it,” Ekpiteta admitted. “Everything he told me was positive. He told me to come and enjoy it here. I want to do what he did here, and maybe even more.”

Having initially found adapting to the Scottish game tough following his move from Blackpool last summer, Ekpiteta said he soon found his feet in the SPL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It’s not too different, though it was a good test. It was a new experience playing in Scotland, travelling for European games, playing teams like Rangers and Celtic.

“I feel like coming here though, I want to play games and build up with the club.”