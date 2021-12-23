O’Hora hopes he can be a role model to young MK Dons fans

Warren O’Hora leads the applause after MK Dons’ win over Burton Albion

Being a role model for young MK Dons fans inspires Warren O’Hora and his team-mates to try and give back.

Following the behind-closed-doors 2020/21 season, many Dons players have been spotted signing autographs and posing for pictures with young supporters at Stadium MK following the full-time whistle.

O’Hora, who is playing his first season in front of fans, said giving youngsters the opportunity to meet and interact with him and his Dons team-mates is the least they can do, and he hopes he can act as a role model for them.

Peter Kioso with a young MK Dons fan

“We had a whole season without fans and we all really missed them,” he said. “You see the kids with their banners up, asking us to sign something or for a shirt and we love to see it. We go over and try to do our bit.

“There have been a lot of kids at games recently, and I'd have loved to have gone to all the games when I was their age! It's the dream!

“We want to be the role models for these young kids, looking and thinking 'that could be me one day.'”

Scott Twine is one of many Dons players to stop and sign autographs and pose for pictures with the young MK Dons supporters

This week, the players donated portable DVD players, films and a coffee machine to the children’s ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital though were unable to give presents out as they have done in the part as a result of Covid protocols.

O’Hora continued: “It's that time of year, and we want to put smiles on people's faces as best we can. The club have been amazing, and everyone has done their bit. It's nice to give back. We get a lot, especially from our fans, at every game, so it's nice to give back at this time of year and especially with Covid. It's a nice feeling to be able to give back.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “We've reminded the group how fortunate we are, to be in the position we're in and in the industry we're in. Not just at this time of year, it's really important to be a decent person.