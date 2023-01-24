O’Hora to still play a part despite being sidelined for the rest of the season

Defender Warren O’Hora will still play a big part in Mark Jackson’s plans despite being sidelined for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old defender underwent surgery on a broken foot which will rule him out for the remainder of the campaign, forcing Dons into the transfer market for defensive cover in the next week before the window closes.

O’Hora suffered the fracture against Lincoln City 10 days ago, but was spotted on crutches and in a protective boot to celebrate the side’s win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Jackson confirmed the Irishman has had surgery on his previously injured foot, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season, but said he will still play a key role in leading the squad albeit in a different capacity.

Jackson said: “You can't keep him away, he wants to support the team, he's got the leadership qualities and even though he won't be available for selection, he'll play a massive part in how we'll galvanise the players.

“Warren underwent surgery the other day, and is out probably until the end of the season which is a big blow for us. We had to see the specialist on him, he came through surgery successfully so he's on the road to recovery now. He’s had a small fracture on his foot. It was an impact injury and he landed on it.