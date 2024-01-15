One arrested after fighting between Tranmere and MK Dons fans at Prenton Park

Prenton Park

A teenager was arrested after fighting broke out between MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers supporters outside Prenton Park on Saturday.

Following Ellis Harrison's 97th minute winner secured the points for the visitors, tempers flared inside the ground, with Tranmere fans surrounding the MK Dons dugout before ugly scenes developed outside after the final whistle.

Merseyside Police confirmed at around 5pm om Saturday, there was a large-scale fight outside the stadium after the match had ended and this continued onto Prenton Road East and Ingleborough Road.

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old male from Bidston was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. An investigation is ongoing to identify other suspects who were involved in the incident.

Wirral Local Policing Superintendent Matthew Moscrop, said: “Our policing of any football match puts the safety of supporters first, it is at the heart of everything we do. We will always make sure we do everything we can to keep home and away fans safe. “Our message to the small minority of fans intent on planning or carrying out violence or disorder at any match is that this type of behaviour is unacceptable and will simply not be tolerated. We can and do identify those responsible for such incidents and will issue sanctions including Banning Orders. “We will be working closely with both clubs to investigate the incident on Saturday and I want to thank the vast majority of supporters who attended the game in good spirits. “I would ask anyone who witnessed anything or anyone with information to come forward and we will take appropriate action.”

A statement from MK Dons read: "The club have been made aware of the events that unfolded outside of Prenton Park following the full-time whistle, but as the situation is currently under investigation no further comments will be made at this point. However, any acts of violent conduct are condemned by us and all other English Football League clubs."