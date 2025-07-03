One former MK Dons boss joins another on coaching staff at Rangers

He joins as first-team coach of the Scottish giants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Williamson has resurfaced in the world of coaching again, joining another former MK Dons boss in the form of Russell Martin at Rangers.

Williamson led Dons to fourth place in 2023/24, but after a difficult start to the 24/25 season, opted for pastures new to take over at Carlisle United in September. A brutal time at Brunton Park though saw him sacked in February with the Cumbrians rock bottom, ultimately relegated at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was a leading voice in recommending Williamson for the job at Stadium MK in October 2023 following the sacking of Graham Alexander. The pair played together in their younger days at Wycombe Wanderers, and shared a similar footballing philosophy.

Out of work since his departure from Carlisle, Williamson had been linked with a role at AFC Fylde but instead joins Martin at Ibrox, taking up the role as first-team coach of the Gers.

On the appointment, Martin said: “I am delighted to have Mike join my team ahead of the new season.

“I played with Mike at Wycombe Wanderers so we go back a long way, and I know the qualities he can bring to this group. As a player he played at the very top level and is an experienced coach having been a manager himself.”