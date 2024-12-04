"One of the best in the league": Spireites boss after MK Dons defeat

There were scuffles after the final whistle at Stadium MK between both sets of players | Jane Russell

The Chesterfield boss praised Scott Lindsey’s side after the game at Stadium MK on Tuesday night

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook praised MK Dons following their 3-0 win over his side at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

While the Spireites twice hit the post in the second-half, Darren Oldaker’s first-half red card put paid to their chances of getting a result at MK1.

Trailing after 12 seconds to Scott Hogan’s record-breaking strike, the fastest in Dons’ history, Chesterfield would go further behind a minute after Oldaker’s sending off as Alex Gilbey netted his eighth of the season, before his ninth secured the result eight minutes from time.

Despite the result, Cook felt there were positives to take from his side’s performance, especially with ten men against a side in Dons who he thinks is one of the best in the division.

“MK Dons are one of the best teams in the league and will make you suffer with the ball,” said Cook afterwards.

“We had to be patient and wait for our chances when they came. We hit the post twice and Kane (Drummond) had a chance.

“It could have been different if one of those had gone in, but we were fighting a big uphill battle after the sending off.

“I thought the plus points are the lads gave everything they have got.

“There are a lot of pluses for us tonight. We had large spells of possession and could have got more for the game if we had had belief.”

Speaking about the sending off, he added: “The first booking was not a yellow card and I’m really disappointed with the sending off. We aren’t getting the run of the green at the moment.”