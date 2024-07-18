Opportunity to make an impression is too good to pass up - Lewis-Burgess

Keon Lewis-Burgess | Jane Russell

The teenager wants to play more of a role for MK Dons next season

It is an important summer for Keon Lewis-Burgess who hopes he can make an impression on Mike Williamson.

The 17-year-old made his MK Dons debut last season in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, with his second coming in the first knock-out round of the same competition.

Eager to make an impression this summer, Lewis-Burgess had a strong showing in the centre of the park in the first pre-season friendly against Barnet last Friday and was included in the squad to travel to Germany this week for the side’s training camp.

While first-team opportunities were rare for academy players last season, only coming in he BSM Trophy, Lewis-Burgess hopes he will give Williamson food for thought this summer as he looks to play a bigger role going forward.

“It's my first pre-season tour with the squad, so I want to prove a point and try to get into the team,” he said. “It's a good experience. We're away in another country with the team, getting to know the new players.

“It was great making my debut last season, I got to see what the first team environment was like, getting advice from the older players. It all starts on the training ground. You've got to have good habits here around the staff and other players, and then that can translate into matches.”