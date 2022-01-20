Options for O’Riley but Celtic move too big to turn down

Matt O’Riley had plenty of options to make a move this January before picking Celtic

Matt O’Riley said he had options other than Celtic vying for his services before making the move north of the border.

Swansea City were heavily tipped to sign the midfielder, having already snagged Dons’ manager and coaching staff in the summer and then keeper Andrew Fisher earlier this month. Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion were also rumoured to be interested in O’Riley.

However, Celtic met his release clause on Wednesday and the 21-year-old said he had little hesitation in joining the SPL club.

“There were other options, ones I thought were the only ones available to be and then Celtic came out of the blue. I got a phone call, Ange came across really well and he sold me the club. With the style he plays, I was ready to come as soon as I got off the phone.

“I wasn't just going to join a club for the money, the style had to suit me. The style is right here.

“The expectation is to win playing proper football and it's what I'm here to do.”