O'Reilly eager to prove himself as he joins MK Dons on loan from Aston Villa

MK Dons have completed their third signing of the January window, landing Aston Villa’s Tommi O’Reilly on loan

Tommi O'Reilly hopes he can have an easier loan spell at MK Dons compared to his previous experiences.

The 21-year-old Aston Villa youngster arrives at Stadium MK via Shrewsbury Town, dropping from the League One relegation zone to 11th in League Two for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder first left Villa Park on loan for the Spanish third division, but injury curtailed his time at Real Union to just two appearances. And after a difficult time in Shropshire, which saw him make just ten starts, he hopes he can have a better time of it in Milton Keynes.

"I feel like I need to play games," he said. "I’m at a stage in my career where I need to get out there and show people I can play at a senior level.

"Dropping down a league was a no-brainer for me, the style of football MK Dons plays suits me perfectly.

"It was a tough challenge for me going to Spain (on loan), moving away from home, but that whole experience has made me a better player. Now, I can move forward with those experiences.

"Shrewsbury was difficult, but I feel like I learnt a lot about senior football in England. I’m used to playing U21s football so going into League One was great for me. It didn’t go as well as I expected, but I can certainly take a lot from it now that I look back on it."

The creative midfielder added: "I want to help the team as much as I can, I want to create chances and score goals. I want to make an impact and be positive around the group.

"I’m a creative player. I like to get on the ball a lot, I like to excite fans and play with no fear."