O’Riley will ignore transfer speculation linking him with move away from MK Dons

Matt O’Riley said he will not be paying any attention to the January transfer rumours surrounding his future

Matt O’Riley will try and pay as little attention as possible to transfer rumours and news this month, especially if it concerns his future at MK Dons.

The 21-year-old has been one of Dons’ stand-outs this season, scoring six times from midfield while earning plaudits up and down the country for his performances in the centre of the park.

Linked with a deadline day move to Blackpool back in August, O’Riley is no stranger to speculation but is likely to feature heavily in the rumour mill next month.

The former Fulham man though wants to block all of the noise out though, feeling if he concerned himself with the rumours, he would negatively impact on the team

He said: “It's the only thing you can do, or I just won't be able to perform to the best of my abilities when I'm here. I'll let people say what they want to say, whether it's good or bad.

“Even when it's not transfer news, there is always someone saying something - that's just football and the industry we're in. We have to deal with that noise, but as you get older and play more games, you learn to deal with it in a more controlled way which is better for your mental health.

“If I go onto the pitch and I'm thinking I'm moving here or there, it's not going to be good for anyone out there with me.