O'Riley "won't be going anywhere" this month says Celtic boss

Matt O'Riley

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted former MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley will not be sold during the January transfer window.

Speculation had been mounting about interest from Atletico Madrid for the 22-year-old, something which Rodgers confirmed had been batted away in his press conference this afternoon. Dons would be in line for a payday should O'Riley leave the Scottish champions.

"There was [an offer] but Matt is a player we don't want to lose and he won't be going anywhere in January," Rodgers said. "It's a great testament to him and what the club can do for a player. He won his first international cap this season and Atletico Madrid are a big club in European football.