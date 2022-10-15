“Our best this season,”: Plymouth boss’ take on his sides win over MK Dons

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praise his side after their 4-1 win over MK Dons on Saturday, saying their first-half performance was their best of the season.

Taking on a struggling Dons side, Argyle capitalised on errors from Jamie Cumming and Josh McEachran for their first and third goals at Stadium MK, either side of a well-worked move finished off by Niall Ennis.

The Pilgrims extended their lead atop League One to four points when Finn Azaz netted his second of the afternoon on the hour mark, after Will Grigg had pulled one back four minutes into the second period to give Dons faint hope of an unlikely comeback.

Speaking afterwards, Schumacher said: “The first half performance was probably right up there with our best this season because I know MK Dons at the moment are in a little bit of a tough spell but they have still got really good players.

"Sometimes after the result that they had midweek against Bristol Rovers you are expecting a reaction so our players' attitude to go and be aggressive, go and get in their faces and force mistakes, and then use the ball when we had it, was great.

“It's a really pleasing performance. We spoke at the beginning of the week how we needed to take better care of the ball. MK Dons historically have so much of the ball, that's what they do, so if we could starve them of the ball, then we'd have a chance.

“We had to pass better than we did at Accrington and we concentrated all week on that, moving quick and playing through the lines. If we were accurate, we knew we'd create chances and we did.

