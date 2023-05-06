Our message to MK Dons: Prove us wrong, one more time

Back at the start of March, I wrote an angry rant, urging MK Dons to prove me wrong. I thought they were done and dusted, League Two-bound. Seemingly, so did a lot of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dark cloud looked set in at Stadium MK, but something changed that week. Port Vale away was a watershed moment. A few wins, a few draws, a seven-game unbeaten run and all of a sudden, Dons are on the brink of doing just that - I could be proved wrong on Sunday.

It hasn’t been pretty, but pretty isn’t what we wanted. It hasn’t always been great, but that’s not what we asked for either. Signs of life, desire, want, heart, passion - that’s what we wanted. And we’ve seen some of those signs in the last ten games. Now all we ask for is one more.

One more goal, one more clean sheet, one more win - League One one more time.

Read More Final day decider is bigger than a play-off final for MK Dons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course the cracks have been papered over, the underlying problems in the club are still there and clear for everyone to see and of course this season has been a disaster of almost biblical proportions, but there is a chance that from the ruins, something can still be salvaged. It just needs to happen one more time.

It promises to be another summer of huge transition. The club got it so wrong last time, they simply cannot afford to do it again. The squad needs an overhaul, the whole “MK Way” needs to be violently shaken and re-evaluated, but these are topics to cover in the next few weeks when the dust eventually settles. For now, it’s all about the game on Sunday and doing it one more time.

In front of a sold-out away end filled with nearly 1,700 travelling supporters wearing red to support the team which has disappointed them so often this season, we’re asking for one more push, one more great game, one more goal, one more save, one more tackle, one more block, one more clean sheet, one more win - League One one more time...