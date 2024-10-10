"Our pain is indescribable": Greek team-mates pay tribute to George Baldock

Tributes to George Baldock outside Bramall Lane | Getty Images

The Greek international began his career at MK Dons

England and Greece will pay tribute to George Baldock ahead of their Nations League clash at Wembley tonight.

It is understood the Greek FA sought to postpone the game, with Baldock capped 12 times by the nation he called home after moving to Athens in the summer.

The former MK Dons defender was found dead in his swimming pool on Wednesday. News broke a few hours later, while his international team-mates were training at England’s national stadium ahead of tonight’s game.

In a joint statement, the Greece players said: "It is impossible to believe that our dear friend and team-mate, George, is no longer with us. Our pain is indescribable.

"Tonight, we will try to reach the strength of his soul, which is a bright example for us all. Our thoughts are with his family. We will never forget you friend."

Players from both countries will wear black armbands and will stand for a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off.

Former Dons pay tribute to Baldock too

Ex-Dons team-mates have also been giving tributes on social media to the 31-year-old.

Scott Wootton spent the majority of the 2016/17 season in the dressing room with Baldock out with a knee injury, but the pair were close friends off the field. He wrote: “Sat here in complete shock at the news. My thoughts go out to all of his family at this time.

“Even though we only shared a season together we made some amazing memories on and off the pitch in a short space of time. You were one of the funniest, brightest and caring guys and I’m sure everybody else who was lucky to know you would say the exact same thing.”

Samir Carruthers, who played with Baldock at Dons and Sheffield United too, also paid tribute, saying: “You were my best mate for years and years and I was so lucky to live my football career and live with you.

“The world has lost an amazing human. I will cherish every memory I made with you, you’ll always be in my heart.”

Blackburn defender Callum Brittain, who like Baldock, came through the academy at MK Dons wrote: “A player I looked up to coming through the academy and earnt so much from. An amazing human who was kind, caring, passionate and a true professional. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Former England international Dele added: “I love you, rest in peace my brother.”