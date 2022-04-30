Outstanding Twine deserves the plaudits after Dons rout Plymouth

Scott Twine was named League One’s Player of the Season and netted four brilliant goals against Plymouth on Saturday as Dons ran riot in a 5- win

“He should score a header,” joked Liam Manning after Scott Twine scored a club record-equalling four goals in the rout of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Needing to win and for Rotherham to drop points, Dons emphatically upheld their end of the bargain by winning 5-0, with Harry Darling netting the other against ten-man Argyle, who lost Jordan Houghton to a first-half red card.

Twine, who was named the best player in League One last weekend, took his tally for the season to 20 with his quartet at Home Park, and could have had more. In the first half, he thumped the bar with a tremendous free-kick while saw a second-half effort tipped around the post by keeper Michael Cooper.

Of his star player, Manning said: “He's outstanding and yet he's the first to praise the team for wht they do for him. But what he does is terrific. He's so humble and that was one of the most pleasing.”

On the rout, Manning continued: “The players were terrific, I'm so proud of what they achieved today. We knew what we had to do, we had to control what we could against a really good side. They had a couple of chances but we managed the rest of the game really well.

“The game was really open at the start and you could tell there was a lot riding on it. We looked dangerous but conceded a few chances ourselves.

“Outside of that though, we were excellent and a constant threat. We played out the game plan really well.

“I enjoyed it. The game, the how the players stepped up was a joy to watch. I'm passionate about the game and to see them deliver it with that much quality was a joy.”

Irrespective of the result, Rotherham’s win at Gillingham meant they would go up instead of Manning’s side, and the head coach said he only looked for the result at Priestfield late in the day.

He added: “It was all on us, we couldn't control that. Late in the game, we found out the scoreline as we had to, but it didn't change anything.

“We showed discipline and focus to maintain our habits. We showed Plymouth that level of respect.”