Owners leap to MK Dons' defence after Keane criticism
Chairman’s representative Moath Al Manayes has leapt to the defence of MK Dons’ style of play after it came under fire from Sky Sports’ Roy Keane.
The ex-Manchester United midfielder was critical of Dons’ slow approach, especially in the latter stages of Monday night’s defeat to Salford City.
Keane said: “The goalkeeper is coming out taking seven or eight touches with 15 minutes to go. I was going to hang around afterwards to talk to the MK Dons goalkeeper to ask if he knew they were losing!”
But Mr Al Manayes was quick to defend Mike Williamson’s side, likening the criticism to that Manchester City received as they tried to integrate their style of play under Pep Guardiola.
Taking to X, he wrote: “Interesting hearing critiques about slow build-up and lack of urgency; reminded me of a certain team in blue a few years back.”
