Owners open investigation into Al Manayes' controversial historic tweets

Stadium MK | Getty Images

The incident is being investigated by the club’s new owners

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman’s representative Moath Al Manayes has deleted his social media accounts after controversial historic tweets were uncovered this week.

Al Manayes is a business associate of MK Dons owner Fahad Al Ghanim, and has been acting as a representative of the Kuwait-based consortium until a new CEO is appointed to take charge of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Controversial tweets from around 2009 were uncovered earlier this week, and in the aftermath of their resurrection, Al Manayes has deleted his social media presence, and the owners are now investigating.

A club statement read: “MK Dons are aware of a social media post featuring historic comments allegedly made by the owner's representative Moath Al Manayes.

“The new ownership group are now reviewing the matter.

“No further comment will be made at this time."