Oxford United 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at the Kassam Stadium

Oxford United 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE
8 mins: Lewington forces a save
He hasn’t scored for ages but he almost did here at Oxford! Dean Lewington pressed up high and won the ball on the edge of the box, shaped for the top corner but Stevens held on to this strike.
Dons beginning to get on top here, as Parrott sends in a low cross which is deflected just behind Twine and Boateng.
5 mins: Not a lot to say here, but at Rotherham...
Burton lead against Rotherham...
Kick-off
Dons get the game underway
Another milestone for the MK Dons skipper
It’s one enforced change this evening for MK Dons as Mo Eisa is replaced in the starting line-up by Hiram Boateng. Jack Davies comes onto the bench, as does Aden Baldwin, while Connor Wickham misses out after picking up a knock in training.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, Coventry, McEachran, Boateng, Twine, Parrott
Subs: Ravizzoli, Davies, Baldwin, Mason, Kasumu, Kemp, Corbeanu
It’s bad news for Mo Eisa as he is going to miss the rest of the season at the very least after his injury on Saturday
What do Dons need tonight to secure a play-off spot
Admittedly, securing a play-off spot is a consolation for MK Dons if they miss out on automatic promotion this season. However, their top-six spot can be guaranteed tonight if:
WIN
DRAW + Wycombe DRAW
DRAW + Sheff Wed DRAW
Sheff Wed LOSS + Wycombe DRAW
Got it? Clear as mud!
Manning on Oxford
They're so dangerous, the number of goals they have scored, the threats and how attacking they are make them exciting to watch. I know we'll be need to be at our best and maximum to get something from the game.
Nervous tension for both sides ahead of tonight’s game
Former Dons boss Karl Robinson knows his side really need to beat his old club this evening to keep their play-off chances alive.
He said: “There is a nervous tension that adds to the fatigue levels, but we had the mental strength to see it through and now we have another big game - I think I will be saying that about each of the games we have left now.
“MK have had a magnificent season and are a really good team and I have such great memories of my time there. But my only concern on Tuesday night is getting a win for Oxford.”