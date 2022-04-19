Oxford United 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at the Kassam Stadium

MK Dons could secure their play-off spot tonight when they take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium

Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 7:56 pm

MK Dons are in action against Oxford United this evening

Get the latest from the game.

Oxford United 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 19:56

8 mins: Lewington forces a save

He hasn’t scored for ages but he almost did here at Oxford! Dean Lewington pressed up high and won the ball on the edge of the box, shaped for the top corner but Stevens held on to this strike.

Dons beginning to get on top here, as Parrott sends in a low cross which is deflected just behind Twine and Boateng.

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 19:51

5 mins: Not a lot to say here, but at Rotherham...

Burton lead against Rotherham...

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 19:46

Kick-off

Dons get the game underway

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 18:57

Another milestone for the MK Dons skipper

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 18:48

Oxford’s team news

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 18:44

MK Dons team news

Hiram Boateng comes into the side in place of Mo Eisa

It’s one enforced change this evening for MK Dons as Mo Eisa is replaced in the starting line-up by Hiram Boateng. Jack Davies comes onto the bench, as does Aden Baldwin, while Connor Wickham misses out after picking up a knock in training.

Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, Coventry, McEachran, Boateng, Twine, Parrott

Subs: Ravizzoli, Davies, Baldwin, Mason, Kasumu, Kemp, Corbeanu

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 16:05

Dons without striker for the rest of the season

It’s bad news for Mo Eisa as he is going to miss the rest of the season at the very least after his injury on Saturday

Eisa to miss the rest of the season after suffering injury against Wednesday

The Dons frontman will miss the remainder of the season

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 16:02

What do Dons need tonight to secure a play-off spot

The League One play-off trophy

Admittedly, securing a play-off spot is a consolation for MK Dons if they miss out on automatic promotion this season. However, their top-six spot can be guaranteed tonight if:

WIN

DRAW + Wycombe DRAW

DRAW + Sheff Wed DRAW

Sheff Wed LOSS + Wycombe DRAW

Got it? Clear as mud!

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 15:59

Manning on Oxford

Liam Manning applauds his side from the dugout against Sheffield Wednesday. Although his side’s unbeaten run came to an end at 15 games on Saturday, he said he can already see the bigger picture

They're so dangerous, the number of goals they have scored, the threats and how attacking they are make them exciting to watch. I know we'll be need to be at our best and maximum to get something from the game.

Liam Manning on Oxford
Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 15:58

Nervous tension for both sides ahead of tonight’s game

Karl Robinson hopes his Oxford side can get one over on his former club MK Dons to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson knows his side really need to beat his old club this evening to keep their play-off chances alive.

He said: “There is a nervous tension that adds to the fatigue levels, but we had the mental strength to see it through and now we have another big game - I think I will be saying that about each of the games we have left now.

“MK have had a magnificent season and are a really good team and I have such great memories of my time there. But my only concern on Tuesday night is getting a win for Oxford.”

Oxford United