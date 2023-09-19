News you can trust since 1981
Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - Dons win again in the EFL Trophy

MK Dons take on Liam Manning’s Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening in the EFL Trohpy

By Toby Lock
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 20:56 BST
Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - LIVE

20:55 BST

FULL TIME! Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons

JAck Payne’s 56th minute penalty enough to separate the sides in an entertaining encounter tonight.

A clean sheet as well in the can, with some solid performances out there as well.

Two wins out of two in the EFL Trophy

20:52 BST

90+3 mins: The fans think it’s in!

Oh wow, the ball hits the support post behind and rolls across the back of the net! The fans think it’s in but it’s wide and some embarrassed Oxford fans chuckle to themselves

20:49 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

20:43 BST

84 mins: Good play from Dons

Payne with a wicked ball around the corner allows Tripp to slide Tomlinson down the right, his cross fizzes past the face of goal and just out of the reach of Leko

20:37 BST

77 mins: Leko should put it to bed

Ahhhh took too long to get his shot away does Jonathan Leko there, letting the ball come across his body onto his right foot but it allows the Oxford defence to get in front of him and throw a block in

20:26 BST

67 mins: Tripp gets booked

The youngster looks like he’s made a good tackle in the centre of the park but referee Young thinks it’s a foul. Into the book he goes.

The free-kick is taken, Stevens gets into the box and looks like he could pick his spot, but Kelly gets a big leg to the shot to deny him.

20:25 BST

66 mins: Murphy comes close

Harris breaks up the left all alone, looks up to see Murphy in support and the winger fires left-footed goalwards. Some fans in our stand celebrate thinking he can’t possibly miss, but he’s somehow fired wide

20:24 BST

In the picture: Jack Payne

Jack Payne scores from the spot to give MK Dons the lead here at the Kassam Stadium. Pic: Jane RussellJack Payne scores from the spot to give MK Dons the lead here at the Kassam Stadium. Pic: Jane Russell
Jack Payne scores from the spot to give MK Dons the lead here at the Kassam Stadium. Pic: Jane Russell

The MK Dons midfielder celebrates his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Charlton, firing the visitors ahead from the spot

20:22 BST

62 mins: Changes for Dons

A couple of changes for the visitors here as Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart make way for Jonathan Leko and Daniel Harvie.

20:17 BST

56 mins: Triple change for Oxford

Thorniley, McEachran and Goodrham come off, replaced by Brown, Murphy and Johnson for the hosts after going a goal down

