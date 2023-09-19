Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - Dons win again in the EFL Trophy
Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME! Oxford United 0-1 MK Dons
JAck Payne’s 56th minute penalty enough to separate the sides in an entertaining encounter tonight.
A clean sheet as well in the can, with some solid performances out there as well.
Two wins out of two in the EFL Trophy
90+3 mins: The fans think it’s in!
Oh wow, the ball hits the support post behind and rolls across the back of the net! The fans think it’s in but it’s wide and some embarrassed Oxford fans chuckle to themselves
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
84 mins: Good play from Dons
Payne with a wicked ball around the corner allows Tripp to slide Tomlinson down the right, his cross fizzes past the face of goal and just out of the reach of Leko
77 mins: Leko should put it to bed
Ahhhh took too long to get his shot away does Jonathan Leko there, letting the ball come across his body onto his right foot but it allows the Oxford defence to get in front of him and throw a block in
67 mins: Tripp gets booked
The youngster looks like he’s made a good tackle in the centre of the park but referee Young thinks it’s a foul. Into the book he goes.
The free-kick is taken, Stevens gets into the box and looks like he could pick his spot, but Kelly gets a big leg to the shot to deny him.
66 mins: Murphy comes close
Harris breaks up the left all alone, looks up to see Murphy in support and the winger fires left-footed goalwards. Some fans in our stand celebrate thinking he can’t possibly miss, but he’s somehow fired wide
In the picture: Jack Payne
The MK Dons midfielder celebrates his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Charlton, firing the visitors ahead from the spot
62 mins: Changes for Dons
A couple of changes for the visitors here as Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart make way for Jonathan Leko and Daniel Harvie.
56 mins: Triple change for Oxford
Thorniley, McEachran and Goodrham come off, replaced by Brown, Murphy and Johnson for the hosts after going a goal down