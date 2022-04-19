Oxford United 1-0 MK Dons - Back-to-back defeats for MK Dons

MK Dons are in action against Oxford United this evening
Get the latest from the game.
Oxford United 1-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 21:54
Results elsewhere make it a big opportunity missed
With Rotherham losing at Burton this evening, and Wigan coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Ipswich Town, it was a massive chance for Dons to close the gap in the race for the automatic promotion race.
As it stands, Wigan top the table with 88, Rotherham and Dons are level on 83 points, but both the Millers and Latics have three games to go, while Dons only have two.
FULL TIME: Oxford United 1-0 MK Dons
On a night where none of the title contenders seemingly wanted to take advantage, MK Dons have missed out on the chance to take advantge.
A pretty even game by all accounts, but that mistake at the back has resigned Dons to back-to-back defeats.
Stoppage time
We’ll get four minutes added on
85 mins: GOAL Oxford take the lead
It’s a disaster for MK Dons captain Dean Lewington as he plays Josh McEachran a horror pass under pressure, it’s pinched off his toe and it allows substitute Billy Bodin to rifle past Cumming to put Oxford in front
83 mins: Parrott makes way
Theo Corbeanu comes on for the final seven mins. Can MK Dons find a breakthrough?
81 mins: Coventry inches away
OH Coventry is inches away from giving MK Dons the lead. Kasumu wins it in midfield, KKH is overlapping, he fizzes it across the face but Coventry’s slide is just too shy
77 mins: More news from elsewhere
First Rotherham, and now Wigan are losing this evening as Ipswich take the lead
73 mins: Burton double their lead
67 mins: Dons make their first change
Hiram Boateng makes way for David Kasumu. Decent run-out for Boateng, making his first start since January.
60 mins: Oxford looking much better
Still not a lot in the way of chances here but Oxford look a much more dangerous proposition this half than they did in the first. Gone are the spaces in midfield which McEachran, Coventry and Twine were exploiting in the first 45 minutes.
The upped tempo from the hosts has woken the home supporters up too.