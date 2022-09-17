Oxford United 1-2 MK Dons - Dons hold on for a vital victory
MK Dons need to pick up points this afternoon after three consecutive defeats. They take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium before a two week break between games.
MK Dons are in action against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:15
Dons survive a late scare to pick up victory over Oxford United
Oxford United 1-2 MK Dons
Celebrations in the away end!
FULL TIME!
MK Dons hold on and survive that late onslaught to claim a vital three points at the Kassam Stadium, their first win here in the league
90 mins: Five minutes to be added on
It’s all go here now as Oxford seek an equaliser. Robinson into the book for something he’s said to the fourth, Oxford get a couple of corners and are probably unlucky not to win a penalty for Kayode’s handball.
89 mins: GOAL Oxford have one back
Oh it’s going to be a tense finale now as Oxford score late on. Mousinho heads home a pretty routine set-piece to pull one back for the hosts.
84 mins: GOAL! Grigg scores from the spot
Can’t save those! Grigg sends the penalty into the top corner! It’s 2-0!
83 mins: Penalty!
Smith sends Grigg clear, his touch was awful but it’s drawn out Eastwood who clatters the striker!
80 mins: Johnson involved
It looks as though Bradley Johnson’s corner there has clipped the top of the Oxford crossbar as he whipped it in left-footed.
The experienced midfielder than slips as he looks to get on the end of Harvie’s deep cross, crawls then to try and head the ball which is barely a few inches off the ground
77 mins: Grigg makes an appearance
Conor Grant has covered a lot of ground this afternoon for little reward, but he gets an early break as he is replaced by Will Grigg for the final 13 minutes
66 mins: Dons make a second change
Josh McEachran’s afternoon is up and it has ben a good return to the action for the 29-year-old. He’s added good control and composure in the centre of the park, but after getting booked and just hoofing the ball into the stands, he’s been replaced by Bradley Johnson.