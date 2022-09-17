News you can trust since 1981

Oxford United 1-2 MK Dons - Dons hold on for a vital victory

MK Dons need to pick up points this afternoon after three consecutive defeats. They take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium before a two week break between games.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:15 pm
<p>MK Dons are in action against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon </p>

MK Dons are in action against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

Oxford United 1-2 MK Dons - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:15

Show new updates
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:15

Read the report from the game

Dons survive a late scare to pick up victory over Oxford United

Oxford United 1-2 MK Dons

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:15

Celebrations in the away end!

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:02

FULL TIME!

MK Dons hold on and survive that late onslaught to claim a vital three points at the Kassam Stadium, their first win here in the league

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:57

90 mins: Five minutes to be added on

It’s all go here now as Oxford seek an equaliser. Robinson into the book for something he’s said to the fourth, Oxford get a couple of corners and are probably unlucky not to win a penalty for Kayode’s handball.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:53

89 mins: GOAL Oxford have one back

Oh it’s going to be a tense finale now as Oxford score late on. Mousinho heads home a pretty routine set-piece to pull one back for the hosts.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:48

84 mins: GOAL! Grigg scores from the spot

Can’t save those! Grigg sends the penalty into the top corner! It’s 2-0!

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:47

83 mins: Penalty!

Smith sends Grigg clear, his touch was awful but it’s drawn out Eastwood who clatters the striker!

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:46

80 mins: Johnson involved

It looks as though Bradley Johnson’s corner there has clipped the top of the Oxford crossbar as he whipped it in left-footed.

The experienced midfielder than slips as he looks to get on the end of Harvie’s deep cross, crawls then to try and head the ball which is barely a few inches off the ground

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:43

77 mins: Grigg makes an appearance

Conor Grant has covered a lot of ground this afternoon for little reward, but he gets an early break as he is replaced by Will Grigg for the final 13 minutes

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:31

66 mins: Dons make a second change

Josh McEachran’s afternoon is up and it has ben a good return to the action for the 29-year-old. He’s added good control and composure in the centre of the park, but after getting booked and just hoofing the ball into the stands, he’s been replaced by Bradley Johnson.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Oxford United