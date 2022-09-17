Oxford United vs MK Dons - Dons make three changes as the skipper returns
MK Dons need to pick up points this afternoon after three consecutive defeats. They take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium before a two week break between games.
MK Dons are in action against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon
Oxford United vs MK Dons - LIVE
Oxford’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons make three changes
Three changes this afternoon for MK Dons after the defeat in the week to Bolton. Dean Lewington returns to the side, Josh McEachran makes his first start since the season opener and Conor Grant returns to the side.
Zak Jules, Bradley Johnson and Will Grigg all drop to the bench.
Team: Cumming, Lewignton, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran, Grant, Smith, Devoy, Dennis
Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Johnson, Kayode, Burns, Lawrence, Jules
A look around the Kassam Stadium
After suffering three defeats in a row, MK Dons need to put some points on the board against Oxford United on Saturday.
Oxford boss Karl Robinson on MK Dons
We’re all familiar with Karl after his six-and-a-half years at MK Dons, and it’s a place he still remembers fondly. He spoke highly of counterpart Liam Manning ahead of today’s game.
Karl Robinson
Liam did an incredible job last year with that team and he’ll do exactly the same with this team, because he’s a fantastic coach and a good man. These two teams are almost a shadow of themselves when they were at their best, due to injuries, trading and components sometimes taken out of the football club’s hands.
Manning on Oxford United
Liam Manning
Our emphasis will be to show all the actions and behaviours to get the outcome we want. If we focus too much on just winning or scoring, it can have the adverse effect. We want to have more quality, make better decisions, technically execute, run for everything and do it all together. If we do it to a level we are capable, we'll get the results we want
Grigg calls for unity
After the team were booed off the pitch at Stadium MK on Tuesday, Will Grigg has called for the fans to back them at Oxford this afternoon
The toughest time of Manning’s tenure
Boos from the fans, three defeats in a row and the team in the League One relegation zone - Liam Manning said he is currently enduring the toughest time of his managerial career at MK Dons.
He said: “I think so, from a results perspective of course - we won a lot of games last year. The players don't go out to make mistakes or to deliberately get it wrong. It's a challenge, but it's one I'm exicited by. And it's not far away, I'm confident of that.”
Pre-match stats
The Kassam Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for MK Dons - can they put that right this afternoon?
