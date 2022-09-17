News you can trust since 1981

Oxford United vs MK Dons - Dons make three changes as the skipper returns

MK Dons need to pick up points this afternoon after three consecutive defeats. They take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium before a two week break between games.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 2:01 pm
<p>MK Dons are in action against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon </p>

Get the latest from the game.

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 14:01

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 14:01

Oxford’s team to face MK Dons

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 14:00

MK Dons make three changes

Dean Lewington returns to the side after missing out against Bolton Wanderers in the week

Three changes this afternoon for MK Dons after the defeat in the week to Bolton. Dean Lewington returns to the side, Josh McEachran makes his first start since the season opener and Conor Grant returns to the side.

Zak Jules, Bradley Johnson and Will Grigg all drop to the bench.

Team: Cumming, Lewignton, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran, Grant, Smith, Devoy, Dennis

Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Johnson, Kayode, Burns, Lawrence, Jules

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 13:43

A look around the Kassam Stadium

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:53

How MK Dons could line-up

We’ve made our predictions - here’s how we think Dons could line-up this afternoon

After suffering three defeats in a row, MK Dons need to put some points on the board against Oxford United on Saturday.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:52

Oxford boss Karl Robinson on MK Dons

OXFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Karl Robinson, Manager of Oxford United, applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Milton Keynes Dons at Kassam Stadium on April 19, 2022 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

We’re all familiar with Karl after his six-and-a-half years at MK Dons, and it’s a place he still remembers fondly. He spoke highly of counterpart Liam Manning ahead of today’s game.

Liam did an incredible job last year with that team and he’ll do exactly the same with this team, because he’s a fantastic coach and a good man. These two teams are almost a shadow of themselves when they were at their best, due to injuries, trading and components sometimes taken out of the football club’s hands.

Karl Robinson
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:49

Robson misses out this afternoon

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:48

Manning on Oxford United

Liam Manning said his MK Dons side did not live up to expectations in their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Our emphasis will be to show all the actions and behaviours to get the outcome we want. If we focus too much on just winning or scoring, it can have the adverse effect. We want to have more quality, make better decisions, technically execute, run for everything and do it all together. If we do it to a level we are capable, we'll get the results we want

Liam Manning
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:47

Grigg calls for unity

After the team were booed off the pitch at Stadium MK on Tuesday, Will Grigg has called for the fans to back them at Oxford this afternoon

“I’m not a fan of booing, I don’t understand it and it’s not something I’d ever do”

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:43

The toughest time of Manning’s tenure

After suffering three defeats in a row for the first time during his tenure at MK Dons, Liam Manning admitted this is the toughest time in his time at Stadium MK

Boos from the fans, three defeats in a row and the team in the League One relegation zone - Liam Manning said he is currently enduring the toughest time of his managerial career at MK Dons.

He said: “I think so, from a results perspective of course - we won a lot of games last year. The players don't go out to make mistakes or to deliberately get it wrong. It's a challenge, but it's one I'm exicited by. And it's not far away, I'm confident of that.”

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 09:38

Pre-match stats

The Kassam Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for MK Dons - can they put that right this afternoon?

