Oxford United vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

The Kassam Stadium is not a happy hunting ground for MK Dons, but they will be eager to put that right this Saturday when they take on Oxford United.

Dons have lost on the last three visits to the home of the U’s, most recently the 1-0 reverse in April. They need to look back to their EFL Trophy win in November 2017 for their last triumph at the ground.

Having suffered three disappointing defeats in a row too, Liam Manning’s side will be keen to put points on the board after falling into the drop zone.

Karl Robinson’s side meanwhile are 15th in League One, but could fall below Dons on goal difference should they lose, having been beaten 1-0 away at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night. And the defeat ended Oxford’s three-match winning streak.

Both sides will have lengthy breaks following the match on Saturday, with international call-ups postponing Dons’ trip to Lincoln City and Oxford’s home tie with Fleetwood.

The sides have met ten times down the years, and it has been Oxford who have had the upper hand, winning five and drawing three, with Dons winning just twice. Robinson’s men also claimed six points over his former club last season.

Andrew Kitchen will take charge of the game at the Kassam Stadium. Mr Kitchen has been a busy man this season, flashing 29 yellows and a red card in seven matches. Dons fans last saw him in October 2021 during the 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium. Leigh Crowhurst and Dean Treleaven will run the lines with Fourth Official Michael Chard.