Oxford United vs MK Dons - TEN changes for MK Dons in the EFL Trophy

MK Dons take on Liam Manning’s Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening in the EFL Trohpy

By Toby Lock
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Oxford United vs MK Dons - LIVE

Elsewhere in football

Former Dons keeper David Martin has signed for Southend

Pre-match odds

Betway: Oxford United vs MK Dons match odds

Oxford United - 8/13

Draw - 3/1

MK Dons - 7/2

Familiar faces in the Oxford ranks

Former Dons boss Liam Manning signed former Dons midfielder Josh McEachran for Oxford in the summerFormer Dons boss Liam Manning signed former Dons midfielder Josh McEachran for Oxford in the summer
Former Dons boss Liam Manning signed former Dons midfielder Josh McEachran for Oxford in the summer

Two familiar Joshes in the Oxford team tonight.

Murphy was Dons’ Player of the Year during the 2015/16 season, while McEachran departed the club in the summer, reuniting with Liam Manning in charge at the Kassam.

Oxford’s team to face MK Dons

MK Dons team news

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly makes his MK Dons debut tonight Goalkeeper Michael Kelly makes his MK Dons debut tonight
Goalkeeper Michael Kelly makes his MK Dons debut tonight

TEN changes to the side tonight for MK Dons as Graham Alexander makes wholesale changes to his side for the EFL Trophy game with Oxford United. Only Warren O’Hora keeps his spot as Michael Kelly, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne and Ellis Harrison are handed their first starts, while MJ Williams returns to the side again after several weeks out of the side.

Team: Kelly, Lewington, O’Hora, Stewart, Ilunga, Tomlinson, Grant, Williams, Payne, Dean, Harrison

Subs: MacGillivray, Leko, Gilbey, Harvie, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp

A look at the Kassam Stadium

