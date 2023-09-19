Oxford United vs MK Dons - TEN changes for MK Dons in the EFL Trophy
MK Dons take on Liam Manning’s Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening in the EFL Trohpy
Former Dons keeper David Martin has signed for Southend
Pre-match odds
Oxford United - 8/13
Draw - 3/1
MK Dons - 7/2
Familiar faces in the Oxford ranks
Two familiar Joshes in the Oxford team tonight.
Murphy was Dons’ Player of the Year during the 2015/16 season, while McEachran departed the club in the summer, reuniting with Liam Manning in charge at the Kassam.
Oxford’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
TEN changes to the side tonight for MK Dons as Graham Alexander makes wholesale changes to his side for the EFL Trophy game with Oxford United. Only Warren O’Hora keeps his spot as Michael Kelly, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne and Ellis Harrison are handed their first starts, while MJ Williams returns to the side again after several weeks out of the side.
Team: Kelly, Lewington, O’Hora, Stewart, Ilunga, Tomlinson, Grant, Williams, Payne, Dean, Harrison
Subs: MacGillivray, Leko, Gilbey, Harvie, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp