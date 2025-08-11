Pair named in League Two's team of the week after Barrow goals

The duo were included for their performances in Cumbria

Goal-scorers Alex Gilbey and Callum Paterson have been included in the League Two Team of the Week after their goal-scoring exploits against Barrow on Saturday.

Captain Gilbey and summer signing Paterson both found the back of the net in the 2-0 win at Holker Street, securing MK Dons’ first win of the season, moving them to sixth in the standings after two games.

Ex-MK Dons defender Jack Tucker, who scored his first goal since joining Colchester United on a permanent basis in the summer, was also included in the team.

The 25-year-old was also named in the EFL Team of the Week, which includes the best players from across the Championship, League One and League Two.

Another former Don Scott Twine was also named in the EFL Team of the week.