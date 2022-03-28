Pair of Dons on international duty this weekend

Troy Parrott vies with Belgium’s Thomas Foket during their friendly on Saturday night

Troy Parrott and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were in action over the weekend on international duties.

Kesler-Hayden, on loan at MK Dons from Aston Villa, played for 74 minutes in England U20’s 2-0 defeat to Poland on Friday night in his fourth appearance at that level.

Then on Saturday, Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott got on in stoppage time for the Republic of Ireland, replacing Callum Robinson, in the 2-2 draw with Belgium.