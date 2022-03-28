Pair of Dons on international duty this weekend
Two of three international call-ups played over the weekend
Troy Parrott vies with Belgium’s Thomas Foket during their friendly on Saturday night
Troy Parrott and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were in action over the weekend on international duties.
Kesler-Hayden, on loan at MK Dons from Aston Villa, played for 74 minutes in England U20’s 2-0 defeat to Poland on Friday night in his fourth appearance at that level.
Then on Saturday, Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott got on in stoppage time for the Republic of Ireland, replacing Callum Robinson, in the 2-2 draw with Belgium.
Conor Coventry is in the Republic of Ireland U21s squad to take on Sweden in their European Championships qualifier against Sweden, which will be played on Tuesday at 5pm, before Parrott could return to action for the senior squad again when Ireland host Lithuania in Dublin later that night.