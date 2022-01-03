Papa John’s Trophy as important as the league for Dons

Peter Kioso says Dons are taking the Papa John’s Trophy very seriously this season

Peter Kioso has his sights set on a spot in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter finals.

MK Dons travel to London tomorrow (Tuesday) to take on Charlton Athletic in the last 16 of the competition at The Valley, meaning Liam Manning’s side are just three wins from a Wembley final.

Dons booked their spot in the last 16 with a penalty shoot-out win, also in London, against Leyton Orient in November, while the Addicks progressed after beating Aston Villa U21s - the only team to beat Dons in the group stages this season.

The competition, which Dons won in 2008, has been much-maligned in recent years but Kioso, on loan from Luton Town, says the squad are keen to progress.

“It’s a game we all want to win, we won’t go into it thinking it’s not as important as the league,” he said.

“Some people outside the club might not look at it like it's very important, but we all think it is.