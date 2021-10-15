Parrott back from international duty fresher than Manning expected

Replublic of Ireland international Troy Parrott came on as a substitute against both Azerbaijan and Qatar this week

Troy Parrott added two more international caps to his collection this week, and returns to the fold at MK Dons in good condition according to Liam Manning.

The Irishman played against both Azerbaijan and Qatar, coming off the bench in both victories as he totted up 15 minutes of game time.

Though it will have been fewer minutes than he would have liked, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee slots back into the Dons squad fresh for Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury. Dons missed out on a game last Saturday as a result of the international break.

“Seeing the number of minutes he got is not as great for him as it is for us, because it means he comes back a bit fresher,” said Manning. “I’m a big fan of players going away and representing their country, we’re big supporters of it. He’s in a good place at the moment so it has been a good week for him.

“It's a sign of how well he has done to get called up in the first place. It's an extremely proud moment for him and his family.